Holy Potatoes! We love to say those two words and we know you’ll be saying those words often as well when you get to play this new simulation adventure called ‘Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!’. It’s not a simple arcade game but rather a real simulation game where you will have to manage your own weapon shop. That is quite challenging because really, what do you know about weapons? At first glance, you may not take the characters seriously but just like any other simulation games, this one will challenge your wits and speed.

It’s your time to shine in the crazy potato world. Your goal is to utilize your potato smiths to make weapons and then sell them to over 70 potato heroes out there. You can expand the business by forging over 200 weapons and then expanding business in wacky areas. You will need to find out and discover legendary pop culture heroes manage dozens of potato smiths.

If you’re familiar with Game Dev Story, this offers a similar gaming experience. While playing, expect to be mesmerized by the stunning background music composed by Kimura Masahikom, a popular composer who worked on other mobile games.

Download Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! from the Google Play Store