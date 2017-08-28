A lot of people enjoyed the original NVIDIA Shield Portable, because it was one of the first gaming-centered platforms running on Android. Of course, it also had some kickass hardware for its time, so it sold very well. There were plans to build a Shield Portable 2, but we know those plans were shelved. That didn’t stop NVIDIA from building a prototype, apparently, because look at what this man found in a pawnshop in Canada.

Reddit member “FwrigginRwootbeer” posted that he found this NVIDIA Shield Portable 2 in a pawnshop in Canada. He also posted a screenshot of the device’s specs, and it pretty much lines up with what was known about this device before NVIDIA decided to shelve the Shield Portable 2 project. It looks like a Tegra X1 chipset powers it, with possibly Android Marshmallow running the show.

The poster said that he had to trade in his original Shield Portable to get the new one, and that he really wasn’t sure if NVIDIA release the Shield Portable 2. From the poster’s stories, the device seems to be running well, and he might even be able to run games on the device.

At the moment, he’s doing the best thing to do – which is to find a buyer for it, preferably for a much higher amount than he initially paid. This is the closest we can probably get to a Shield Portable 2 ever being real, so enjoy it while you can.

SOURCE: Reddit