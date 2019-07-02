Magisk is already an old program but it’s been working for many developers. The first time we heard it was almost three years ago when it was being prepared for Multi-ROM setups and updated to V9. It was updated to support Pixel devices, providing easy root access for most Pixel users. Pixel 2 XL users were given root access via Magisk. After the issue with malware, Magisk was released with new features that eventually included fixes for Android P and improved MagiskHide.

The last update was back in December 2018 when the Magisk 18.0 and Magisk Manager v6.1.0 updates were released. The newest update delivers support for system-as-root. It also includes logical partitions on Android Q for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a.

We may have missed the Android Q beta released last March but it’s almost ready for most Pixel phone users. Initially, it was only available for the Google Pixel and Google Pixel 2. The genius behind Magisk, XDA Recognized Developer topjohnwu still needed to determine how to work with the logical partitions layout as it is relatively a new feature.

The Canary release of the Magisk adds system-as-root support. This means apps will have a hard time detecting root access. The Android Q local partitions on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a XL can now be taken advantage of. Note that in Android Q, Google has added Dynamic System Updates. This allows developers to boot a GSI even without the bootloader being unlocked. This also made Magisk to not work properly but the app has already made the necessary fix.

System-as-Root was also introduced by Google. The dev has added support for the feature so the Magisk can also start working properly. Android Q has removed support for it on all devices so the developer is adding the said support with MagiskInit.