If you’re looking for a simple way to jump into your first smartwatch – without the hassle of having it perpetually tethered to a smartphone – Verizon’s Wear24 might be the device for you. It’s a fully functional smartwatch, but it’s not as premium as the other branded wearable devices, so this might just fit your budget.

The Wear24 smartwatch is a Verizon exclusive, and you can use it as a standalone device. It will still be connected (sort of) to your Verizon mobile number, so you will receive text and call notifications even if you don’t have your phone handy. The Wear24 has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 290 PPI. It also has a 450mAh battery and comes with wireless charging capabilities. It is IP67 certified so it can be submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes.

The Wear24 will run on Android Wear 2.0, so users will enjoy pretty updated features. The watch has access to the Google Play Store, usage of Google Assistant, and even streaming music through Google Play Music. Couple it with a Verizon Unlimited plan and users can even stream all the music they want – without a phone – using a Bluetooth headset.

The Wear24 smartwatch is available via Verizon for USD$299.99 on a 2-year contract, versus getting it out of a contract for USD$350. Check out the source link below for details.

