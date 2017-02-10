Don’t be surprised, it’s another RPG to add to the thousands already available on Android. But we try to give you the more notable ones, and “Lords of the Fallen” has console and PC pedigree to speak of. The game has now been brought to Android and if you like the Dark Souls gameplay mechanic, you’ll probably enjoy this one.

Lords of the Fallen was first introduced to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in October 2014. After over 2 years, Android gamers are finally going to have a crack at this. The gameplay is very much like Dark Souls. You get to play in 1-on-1 battles with monsters and bosses, and the commands are swipes and taps on your touchscreen.

This new game will let you choose from three character types – warrior, cleric and rogue – and you will fight the game’s 30 monster types and 12 bosses, in different locations. Of course, the fun is also in getting new gear, and the game allows players to find items that can be crafted into different weapons, armor and amulets.

The game is now out for Android gamers via the Play Store at a premium price of USD$9.99. There will be no in-app purchases in the game, and it will probably be a large download for your device, so be sure you are on a robust Wi-Fi connection for this one.

DOWNLAOD: Google Play Store