You may have forgotten about the Logitech Circle already but the security system is still available. The home security camera received new features last year and now it is getting a new iteration. Logitech knows that the demand for home security and smart home systems is growing so it is introducing a new model. The Logitech Home Circle 2 can work indoors or outdoors. It’s definitely better than the first model with improved specs and more features.

The Logitech Home Circle 2 now allows unlimited 1080p HD streaming, 180-degree wide-angle lens, night vision, and two-way talk and listen as described. The camera includes a 24-hour cloud storage for free. You only need to pay for the number of days you want to store the footage. You can choose between the 14-day or 31-day storage plus custom features. Choose the Motion Zones or Person Detection and access them from the Logi Circle mobile app or from the web.

The Circle 2 works with many accessories you can customize for your needs. You can choose to install it in different locations and use cases. Choose your own mounts as well like a Plug Mount or Window Mount so you can see all that are happening inside and outside the house.

The Circle 2 Wired Camera works with a Weatherproof Extension so you can freely use the cam outside the house. No need to worry about it getting wet or destroyed by extreme weather because the weatherproof case can protect it. Feel free to use a Rechargeable Battery instead if you want to use the camera for a longer time.

Circle 2 also now works with Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa. We’re hoping more smart home services will be supported so you can further expand and make your smart home system more efficient than ever.

SOURCE: Logitech