Niantic Labs may be a software brand most popular for teaming up with Nintendo and coming up with Pokemon GO but the company has also proven to become one of the best event organizers in the world. Well, that can be argued but just looking at its 2019 Event Highlights infographic, we can say Niantic has been successful. The live events held all over the world in 32 countries in six continents attracted 2.7 million Pokemon GO fans from 60 countries and attended 77 live events. Three events alone in Chicago, Dortmund, and Montreal hit 249 million in revenue.

If those numbers are not good enough, then maybe a total of 6.5 kilometers walked together by all participants will. Niantic Labs got people walking, talking, and catching more Pokemon GO. Its success will carry on this year as more live events will be held.

Niantic recently announced more good news. For the first half of 2020, there will be upcoming major events for Ingress, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and Pokemon GO. Starting with Pokemon GO, several live events will happen around the world. Check out the schedule below:

• Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taichung – February 6-9

• Pokémon GO Safari Zone St. Louis – March 27-29 (Tickets available)

• Pokémon GO Safari Zone Liverpool – April 17-19 (Tickets available: January 31, 8AM GMT)

• Pokémon GO Safari Zone Philadelphia – May 8-10

Ingress agents can get to live events happening in Asia, Europe, and North America.

• Perpetua Hexathlon – February 29

Asia-Pacific Region: Christchurch, New Zealand; Adelaide, Australia; Naha, Okinawa, Japan; Bengalaru, India; Chiang Mai, Thailand

Europe: Porto, Portugal; Milan, Italy; Lille, France; Bratislava, Slovakia; Ruse, Bulgaria

Americas: San Antonio, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Miami, Florida; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Tijuana, Mexico

• Lexicon Hexathlon – April 25

Asia-Pacific Region: Colombo, Sri Lanka; Taichung City, Taiwan; Bogor, Indonesia; Baguio City, Philippines; Songpa District, Seoul, Korea

Europe: Moscow, Russia; Edinburgh, Scotland; Pilsen, Czechia; Budapest, Hungary; Valencia, Spain

Americas: San Francisco, California; Washington, D.C.; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Victoria, BC, Canada; Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil

• Requiem Anomaly Munich – May 9

Potterheads can get excited for the second Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Fan Festival happening later this 2020. More details will be shared soon HERE.