This year marked the end of the long and proud history of CyanogenMod as one of the most used custom ROMs in Android history, and from its ashes rose LineageOS. The new project wasted no time in showing just how good it can be by putting out LineageOS 14, the Nougat-based build of this custom ROM for more and more supported devices.

At this period in its project, LineageOS developers are looking for feedback from its users regarding five areas in the custom ROM – Apps, Wallpapers, Features, Infrastructure, Public relations. So there’s a survey that they put out, which they hope LineageOS users would care to go through.

It’s not a long survey, we had ours done in 3 minutes or so. And the questions are pretty straight forward. They ask you about certain apps that they have embedded in the custom ROM, like Audio FX, the Jelly Browser, Calendar, and other. The questions seem to be headed in the direction of whether they can make the apps better and what the users think of them.

Check out the survey via the source link below, and if you finish it, know that you will have helped make the LineageOS custom ROM just a little bit better.

SOURCE: LineageOS Survey