LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 has been around for a few months now. It was first released for over 60 smartphones and tablets in April this year. Over time there have been more addition to the supported devices and the latest few additions include the support for ‘POCO F3 (Redmi K40/Mi 11X), the POCO X3 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy M20.’ The LineageOS version 18.1 can now be downloaded for these mentioned devices.

LineageOS, for starters, is a third-party ROM that can provide smartphones and tablets from a range of manufacturers with a highly customizable experience even after the software support for the device has been ceased by the company. Back in April when the latest Android 11-based LineageOS variant was launched, it was made available for select Google Pixel, Samsung and OnePlus smartphones and tablets.

Since then the support has been extended to devices from Xiaomi, and additional devices from Google, Samsung and OnePlus families. Lately, the support has been extended for the POCO F3 – which is rebranded Redmi K40 and also has design identical to Mi 11X – the POCO X3 Pro and the Galaxy M20.

Users of the abovementioned devices willing to try the LineageOS 18.1 can now download the builds and follow the instruction closely to install the ROM. The installation process for each phone is different, therefore, users are advised to be careful before installing else they may end up bricking the device.

For a quick note, the LineageOS 18.1 comes with a host of native features such as dark mode for apps and SeedVault for backup. The updated LineageOS version is really exciting and gives you the Android 11 flavor you must try. But with caution!