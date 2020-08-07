Like any other platform, LineageOS isn’t perfect but its latest version, 17.1 based on Android 10, is now available for the OnePlus One. The latter is an older model but it’s good to know it can still run on a very recent software. A couple of weeks ago, we noted Amazon Fire HD 8 can could run Android 10 using LineageOS 17.1. There is no official announcement about the development for the old OnePlus One but it’s been mentioned on Reddit who saw the first nightly build.

The download link is HERE so feel free to get the file and recovery image. In case you’ve already forgotten, note that this isn’t the first Android 10 ROM for the old OnePlus device.

If you plan on running it, make sure you know what you’re doing. You may also take note that the LineageOS was almost hacked a few months ago. Patches for vulnerability were released but do watch out for any unusual change.

This release is a bit late if we are to compare it to last year’s launch of the LineageOS 16.0. The Android Pie-based version was made available for download in March. The year before that, LineageOS 15 was announced in February. It’s already August and we’re only learning about LineageOS 17.

The new LineageOS Android 10 build has been ready for other devices, or at least, the Amazon Fire HD 8. Expect more related information for other OnePlus phones or other devices will be made public.