LineageOS has recently received an update. The LineageOS 16.0 is now available for those running this Android version. Only a few Android phones use this OS but even if it’s not the most popular platform, we know it needs to be upgraded. The last related post we shared was when LineageOS 15.1 started supporting the Samsung Galaxy S9, NVIDIA Shield TV, and the Xiaomi Mi Note 2. That was April last year. The dev team has been working on a major update and now it’s ready with new features and enhancements.

For this version, the devs focused on Privacy Guard and Styles API. The changes introduced a while ago has resulted in compatibility with dark mode in Android. The idea is that other apps will comply with the same system style. The API should provide a “more coherent experience across apps”.

Before you upgrade to LineageOS 16.0, make sure you backup any important data. You have to download the version from the Updater app or a download portal.

Export the package to the sdcard. You can do this by long-pressing and then selecting “Export”. Get the proper addons packages. See if recovery and firmware are up to date, format system partition, and then simply follow the “Installing LineageOS from recovery” section.

LineageOS 16.0 also brings new features to Trust. Such may be enabled per device to work as new USB device connections will be blocked.

Note that the new OS will be available in select devices only. It can now be downloaded and expect to receive builds nightly. Version 15.1 will then be moved to weekly builds instead.

SOURCE: Lineage