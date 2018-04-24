So it’s a bit different these days, not a lot of people are going the custom ROM route because manufacturers have stepped up their game and are putting out better software. Still, LineageOS is heck popular because it is very close to stock Android, and it has a number of features that actually make it better. LineageOS 15.1 – based on Android 8.1 Oreo – is the latest version, and now it’s widening its support.

Initially, LineageOS 15.1 supported only a few devices – mostly OnePlus and Xiaomi devices. That list is now growing and now includes the Exynos variant of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. Granted, this is a flagship device and you probably would be losing some features when you install LineageOS. But if stock Android is what you want and you don’t care too much for TouchWiz the Samsung Galaxy Experience UI, then LineageOS could be the answer.

LineageOS 15.1 also recently added support for the NVIDIA Shield TV, probably the top Android TV device there is right now. It was supported by LineageOS 14.1, and it’s good that they have upgraded support as of today. The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 is also a recent addition to the support list.

If you’re looking to bring Android Oreo to an older device, LineageOS or any custom ROM might be your only hope. But don’t be surprised if there are some people who also would want LineageOS for their current flagship phones.

VIA: XDA