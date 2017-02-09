However much you think about it, there is no real practical use for installing Lineage OS 14.1 on an ancient Samsung Galaxy S (i9000) phone. As you all may know, Lineage OS is the evolution of CyanogenMod, and version 14.1 is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be done, and there’s a build out there – and a video – to prove it.

The Samsung Galaxy S (i9000) was launched in 2010. Hard to imagine that it has been 7 years since this device was released to the market, launching with Android 2.1 Eclair and the last update was Android 2.3 Gingerbread. But look here, Lineage OS 14.1 – based on the latest and greatest Android 7.1 – still runs pretty smoothly on this phone. See the video below.

I mean, the video shows that the storage is working, and that it boots properly. But we have no idea what works and doesn’t work on this build. We think that the point of the developer was not to show that it works, just that this is a concept that Android users can forever take advantage of – newer software can be brought to older, otherwise unsupported, devices via the aftermarket developer community.

The strength of CyanogenMod before, and probably of Lineage OS moving forward, is that it gives hope for people with older devices to be able to use the newer features of current Android versions like Android Nougat. If you have an i9000 in a box somewhere, it might be good to fire up the old gadget and give it a taste of Nougat. Check out the source link if you want to do that.

SOURCE: XDA