The Wing is probably LG’s biggest mobile offering this year. We have no idea about its sales and numbers but we believe LG has a winner with this one. Well, if you’re only talking about novelty. It is not exactly the highest-specced smartphone today but it offers a different mobile experience with its dual-display swivel design and gimbal motion camera. The Android phone is ideal for millennials and vloggers who want to capture life’s every moment in creative ways.

The latest LG WING 5G software update is now available from Verizon. Specifically, it is the System Update 2 (software version F100VM10d) released just before end of the year. It contains November 2020 Android Security Patch Level and more for the LG Wing.

As per Verizon, this software update delivers fundamental application updates and updates for the Home Screen. You can now see the app/widget/folder names on the second Home Screen. Shortcuts, contact widgets, and similar app icons are now easily distinguishable.

Another improvement has something to do with the larger screen. With the update, you can finally send an app from the second screen to the main screen. You can also fetch a mobile app from the main to the secondary display.

LG Wing 5G System Update 2

The update allows you to scan a QR code easily. Simply open the Camera app. You can also now setup Wizard screen for Wi-Fi.

Notice the 5G icon’s color change from gray to white. A new default wallpaper section has been added: Black rising color. For the camera, the quick preview in camera mode gets a Bubble guide. The Media Control is now displayed on the second screen.