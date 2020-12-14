Together with the LG Wing, the LG Velvet is one of the few phone offerings by the South Korean tech brand that deserve our attention. It’s not exactly the best but for it’s mid-range price, its design and specs are very impressive. It’s 5G-ready in some parts of the world but even if without 5G, the smartphone is good enough. We learned its LG Velvet UI is also coming to budget-friendly devices and now it’s time for the phone to receive Android 11.

Android 11 Beta Preview is available soon for the LG Velvet, at least, for those living in South Korea. It will be ready in key markets as well but for now, let’s see the first batch’s experience.

Make sure you have the LG Quick Help app. If you don’t have it yet, download and then sign-up for the beta preview product. LG will then release an over-the-air (OTA) update.

The Android 11 beta preview is expected to deliver a number of new features and enhancements. The LG Velvet Android 11 Beta Preview changelog mentions a number of things including a new notification window for conversation, function to view deleted notification history, and a message bubble function. The LG devs have added ‘Allow this time only’ feature to allow permission once when running the app.

You can now hide silent notifications. An IoT device control function was added to the power screen. The basic camera app has received quick view function.

A navigation bar hiding function feature has also been added to the gesture mode Night time lapse. Other enhancements include QR code scanning function in the camera app plus keyboard size and position adjustment function. Note that this is only the beta test phase. The final build may be ready soon.