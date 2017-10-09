The LG V30+ is said to be offered by one mobile carrier at launch this October 13. It will be the 128GB model available for $38 per month with an eligible plan. That’s already without any downpayment so it’s really a good deal. But if that’s not good enough for you, then maybe the $30 discount when you buy or upgrade a smartphone online will.

Interestingly, US Cellular also just posted the LG V30+ Black 128GB model on its online store. It’s ready with an installment pricing of $30.20 per month for 30 months, also with zero downpayment and 0% interest. The prepaid unlocked version costs $849.99 for those who can pay in cash.

The LG V30+ is simply a V30 on steroids. It has a bigger 6.0-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display, an octa-core processor, dual rear cameras with wide-angle and standard lenses, and 4G LTE connectivity.

US Cellular is even offering the phone with free shipping. If you buy one, you’ll get to see for yourself how you can make cinematic videos that you can also watch on the FullVision QHD OLED display. The 81.2% screen-to-body ratio and 538ppi screen resolution make it more interesting. Other special imaging features include the point zoom, Cine effect, quick video editor, and even Manual Camera settings if you need.

The phone offers Hi-Fi video recording and 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The LG V30+ also comes with a pair of LG Quadplay earbuds so you can enjoy exceptional audio quality. And to assure you that your phone is durable, know that it has passed military-standard tests and that it’s IP68 dust and water resistant.

SOURCE: US Cellular