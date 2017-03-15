The LG TONE Studio was unveiled earlier this year at the CES 2017 together with the TONE Free wireless earbuds. LG seems to be serious in its work in the wearable and wireless game by launching this new immersive audio device. The product is now available in the Middle East and before March draws to a close will be out in North America. In April, the pair of wireless headphones will be out in Asia and Latin America and in Europe in May. This is said to be the first pair of wearable audio device that offers mobile 3D surround sound.

This one also boasts of the innovative around-the-neck headset design. You can say it’s just another pair of headphones that you rest on your shoulders but the TONE Studio is created so the outside noise and sound aren’t totally blocked when you are listening to something. LG’s TONE line of products has been available since for almost seven years now (since 2010) we’re already familiar with the idea. The goal is always immersive high quality 3D audio and this new model is no differents.

LG’s TONE Studio features four external speakers, a couple of full range main speakers just below the ears of the user, and another two below resting on your collarbone. Other special features include built-in Hi-Fi DAC and Dual Play so you can connect and share a source.

There’s no information on exact availability and pricing yet but we’ll let you know soon. Price could be around a hundred or nothing above $199.

SOURCE: LG