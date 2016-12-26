We never imagined that such will be ready in our lifetime but LG definitely knows how to deliver one of a kind innovations. The other South Korean tech giant has just announced the floating Bluetooth speaker way ahead of its CES 2017 launch. This one uses electromagnets to make it appear floating on top of a woofer.

LG will be showing off the Bluetooth speaker more at the CES event in Las Vegas next week. The product is simply called a floating speaker as it is indeed floating. It’s not just an illusion but it has an electromagnetic field that allows it to float.

LG’s floating Bluetooth speaker boasts of a 360-degree sound. The speaker grilles are all over the surface. It only comes in glossy white flavor. The device will remind you so much of a turbine engine but really small in size like a large egg.

The speaker system is composed of the woofer station and the floating speaker. Obviously, it is removable so you can use it anywhere. Separate it from the magnetic docking station and even bring it underwater. Speaker is IPX7-rated which means it is waterproof. You can use it underwater up to one meter and for up to half an hour.

Just like most wireless charging devices, this one can also charge sans the cable. Set the speaker on the station and it will charge wirelessly and automatically as long as the speaker system is plugged in. Battery of the floating speaker can last up to ten hours of non-stop music playback.

The company will also be releasing a new LG Action Cam LTE software update that will bring additional remote control, live streaming support (Facebook Live, LG U + TV), improved gallery design, and enhanced one-touch authentication. Release is scheduled sometime in March 2017.

LG is busy with improving on the Action Cam LTE as consumers demand for such convenient features that allow them to keep their memories alive and forever. Expect more details and information to be revealed by LG at the upcoming CES 2017.

SOURCE: LG