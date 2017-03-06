LG isn’t selfish when it comes to OS updates. The company released Android Lollipop (5.0) and Android Marshmallow (6.0) versions for the LG V10 and the older G4 and now we’ve got news that the two will also receive Android 7.0 Nougat. LG shared the good news that it will soon inform the customers and owners of the LG G4 and LG V10 once the OS upgrades are available.

The South Korean tech company made the decision to bring Android Nougat to both models and the next upgrade is expected to improve the performance of the phones. The update won’t be compulsory. Owners will still have a choice to upgrade to the new OS or not. Honestly, we don’t know anyone who would not want to get the latest Nougat OS.

The company isn’t full ready yet as the developers are still in the process of evaluating the said version for the older smartphones. There shouldn’t be any problem but it will take some time to finalize the mobile OS.

Android 7.0 for the LG V10 should be available next quarter (Q2) while the LG G4 is expected to receive it the following quarter or around Summer. Let’s wait and see for LG’s official announcement on release dates in the coming weeks.

SOURCE: LG