So it’s final and official: LG will introduce a new phone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress. The idea there won’t be a G7 flagship to be introduced still holds true but we’re wondering how the new LG V30 will be different from the 2018 flagship offering. Of course, there will be similarities and differences and we’re excited to see how the phone will be further improved. The LG V30 is already a powerhouse but with the addition of artificial intelligence, we’re certain more consumers will be attracted to the phone.

It’s true LG will not show off a new flagship. We’re referring to the G7. This V30 though is still a flagship but it’s not exactly from a new line. At this point, we can say this LG V30 can rival the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9+. However, LG is expected to deliver more with its advanced AI.

We’re thinking this AI technology will be that component OEMs will copy from the other South Korean tech giant. You see, LG is a trendsetter when it comes to the smartphone game. It was the first to introduce the 18:9 display that phone makers are now adopting.

The LG V30 is being updated with Vision AI. It’s regarded as the next-generation image recognition. Implementing AI in smartphones never seemed impossible but it’s exciting to think LG is one of the few brave companies to really advance the feature. At the CES 2018 last month, LG announced more ThinQ enhancement. Most are focused on AI solutions but they are not yet fully ready. There are still more rooms for improvements and we’re assuming LG is more than ready with the new LG V30 variant or should we say the LG V30S.

Making the LG V30 better when it comes to imaging is Vision AI. The dual cameras are good enough and coupled with the Crystal Clear Lens and wide-angle low-distortion lenses, the LG V30 can take high-res and great quality photos all the time. What the Vision AI does is to analyze objects seen in the viewfinder. The phone then recommends what shooting mode is recommended. There are eight modes available: city, flower, food, pet, portrait, sunrise, and sunset.

To finalize Vision AI, LG had a partner working on image recognition. More than a hundred million photos were analyzed in order to build the algorithms for image recognition. More than a thousand categories were created for shooting mode recommendations in the future. Vision AI can also give shopping advice, scan QR codes, and search for images.

When taking photos, Vision AI can enable the low-light shooting mode. This can measure the brightness of an image so it can adjust automatically for you. Last but not the least, there’s also Voice AI that allows you to use LG-exclusive voice commands with the Google Assistant. More commands have been added for more user convenience.

SOURCE: LG Newsroom