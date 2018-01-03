LG has started to integrate Google Assistant in dozens of smart appliances as early as September last year. The LG SmartThinQ ecosystem is ready to advance in the smart home game. With a compatible mobile app, you can control and manage smart devices easily from one location. The Google Assistant evens makes it easier. Just say the words and the smart appliance will follow your commands.

The other South Korean tech giant is one of the top names trusted when it comes to smart TVs. LG is serious about its Smart Ecosystem. It has established its position in the OLED TV category and continues to come up with impressive UHD TVs. This time, LG is focusing more on the system to raise the bar when it comes to the home entertainment experience. To do this, the company is introducing the ThinQ artificial intelligence (AI) and a new image processor that will be installed on next-gen OLED and SUPER UHD TVs.

LG’s ThinQ AI is made possible with the Google Assistant. Voice requests are accepted and implemented while other AI services can also be utilized. Just talk to a remote control and the Google Assistant will do the work for you. Start activating your smart lights, smart speakers, air purifiers, air conditioners, and robotic vacuum cleaners for a truly connected smart home lifestyle.

The LG α (Alpha) 9 processor will soon power the latest OLED TVs and SUPER UHD TVs. It allows high TV picture quality and backlighting for enhanced colors and deeper blacks. The processor will also bring 4K Cinema HDR experience. The market will get to enjoy such with the brand’s 2018 OLED and SUPER UHD TV offerings.

SOURCE: LG