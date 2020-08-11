The LG Stylo 6 first appeared on this site as image renders. The photos surfaced before the official launch. They actually turned about to be real. The device was announced in the US not by LG but by Boost Mobile as another budget smartphone. Now the unlocked version is already available in the country. This means you can use the LG phone with SIM cards from other carriers. There is no big launch but the device can now be purchased from other postpaid and prepaid networks.

If you are on T-Mobile, Boost, Metro, or Cricket, you can get the unlocked LG Stylo 6 and use it with your network without any problem. The unlocked variant will soon be sold on B&H Photo Video. A listing was sighted on B&H. Interestingly, it’s still not available from Amazon or Best Buy.

B&H has opened pre-order for the phone already. It’s listed with a $299.99 price tag. No official market release has been posted though but we’re guessing very soon or anytime this Q3.

Let’s review the phone specs: a 6.8-inch screen, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 64GB onboard storage, 3GB of RAM, three rear cameras (13MP + 5MP + 5MP), 13MP selfie shooter, DTS:X 3D Surround, a capacitive fingerprint reader on the rear, 4000mAh battery, and VoLTE (Voice over LTE). It also comes with a built-in pen which is very useful considering this is a $300 mobile device.

The features are decent. The device is good enough is you need a secondary smartphone or an affordable phone for your child or teenager.