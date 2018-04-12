The LG G7 ThinQ will be ready with a better customer and after-sales service. This is according to the South Korean tech company who has been busy with a number of things. Aside from working on the new premium flagship G phone, LG is serious about advancing the AI technologies available. We’ll get to know what the company has in store for the consumers and its loyal fans as part of changing business strategies. We’ve confirmed some information including the iris scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Quick Charge 4.0, and the notch design.

LG’s promise to offer better customer service is made possible by assigning a dedicated team at the LG Science Park. We shared this good news with you yesterday and LG quickly confirmed it by sharing more. The Software Upgrade Center is open to provide LG customers with a timelier and faster customer service and deliver the latest software updates. Customers’ needs are important to LG and it’s more than committed to providing necessary and quick solutions as much as possible.

The centre is expected to provide OS updates not only to LG phone owners in South Korea but all over the world. This way, most of the latest LG phones will get the necessary software update simultaneously not just in one country but worldwide.

To start with, the LG G6 will receive the Android Oreo OS update before the end of April. The update will be for Korea first while other markets will follow soon.

