You may be too excited about the upcoming V30 that you’ve completely forgotten about LG’s Q phone. This mid-range series was only launched a couple of weeks ago with the LG Q6 as the first model. If you own a V20, you’d find it interesting that the Q8 is very much similar in design and features from the secondary display to the dual cameras found at the rear side.

LG has quietly released this one. Without any fanfare, we’re being introduced to a new mid-ranger that is actually just a mini version of the V20. Unlike the Q6, this Q8 doesn’t have any widescreen display. Like the V20 (and maybe unlike the V30), it comes with a secondary display. Specs of this phone can very well be found on premium LG phones but this Q device is only considered mid-range. Plus, it’s also waterproof with an IP67 rating.

The phone sports a 5.2-inch QHD screen, Snapdragon 820 processor, Quad DAC for audio, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a non-removable 3,000mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, the LG Q8 features a dual camera system combining a 13MP with a wide-angle lens and 8MP cams plus a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. The dual camera also boasts of OIS and 4K video recording capability.

No information on pricing and exact availability but the LG Q8 will be released before the month of July is over.

SOURCE: LG