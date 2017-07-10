LG launched its current flagship, the LG G6, earlier this year with the standout feature being the large 5.7-inch FullVision display that covers most of the front area of the device. Now the Korean manufacturer is bringing this technology to its midrange offerings in the “Q Series”, starting with the LG Q6.

The LG Q6 will be a midrange phone – and the company is quick to point out that they are the first company to bring the unique large display with 18:9 aspect ratio to this price point. The Q6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 435 chipset and will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The screen will actually be a little smaller than the LG G6 (5.7 inches) – the Q6 will have a 5.5-inch display running at FHD (1080p).

There will be three variants of the LG Q6 – the standard, the LG Q6+, and the LG Q6 Alpha. The standard variant will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage while the Q6+ will have 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Alpha variant is the budget variant, with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

• Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

• CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

• RAM: 4 GB (Q6+), 3 GB (Q6), 2 GB (Q6α)

• Storage: 64 GB (Q6+), 32 GB (Q6), 16 GB (Q6α)

• Display: 5.5-inch 2160×1080 FullVision Display

• Main Camera: 13 MP

• Secondary Camera: 5 MP

• Battery: 3,000 mAh non-removable

The LG Q6 is an interesting entry to the midrange market, since it is giving technology to the midrange market that was only found in flagship level devices before. How the masses will take to the Q6 is something that we will look forward to with interest.

