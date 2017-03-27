We may be hearing more news about and offers related to the LG G6 but know that it isn’t the only product being marketed by the other South Korean tech giant. The company also has the recently unveiled LG K20 which was earlier announced by Verizon together with the Samsung Galaxy J7’s 2017 variant. If you think the G6’s price is too premium and that you’re just on the lookout for a new mid-range phone, then the K20 is for you.

The LG K20 V is now available from Verizon. You can now purchase one in stores or online for $168 in full retail price or under a 24-month instalment plan of only $7 per month. That is very affordable that you don’t have to think twice especially since you may also receive a free 32GB microSD card or Google Play credit worth $25.

The LG K20 V comes equipped with a 5.3-inch HD IPS screen, 1280 x 720 resolution, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing cam, 16GB onboard storage, micro USB charger, and a 2800mAh removable battery. Take note it’s batt is removable so you can easily switch out should you run out of power. Storage is expandable up to 2TB and device already runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

When it comes to mobile security, LG has installed an embedded fingerprint scanner for easy and safe unlocking. For the mobile photography enthusiasts, there are a lot of photography-focused features like selfie light, Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, and some film effect presets.

The mobile carrier’s LG K20 model is said to be better, thanks to Verizon Unlimited. Feel free to stream video and audio as long as you like. Back up photos to the cloud regularly and fast. A single line on the unlimited plan starts at $80 plus extra $45 for each additional line. You can get up to four lines if you need to share with your family or employees.

SOURCE: Verizon

