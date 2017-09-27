The smart home game is about to explode as more brands and big OEMs are joining the bandwagon. One of the first ones to respond is LG with its smart home ecosystem that works with the LG SmartThinQ app. The other South Korean tech giant has been busy working on its dozens of smart home products and trying to improve them by connecting them with other WiFi connected items and services.

Around 87 smart home appliances by the company from TVs to washing machines to dryers, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, air purifiers, and vacuums are now integrated with the Google Assistant and Google Home. This means you can just say, “Ok Google, preheat the oven” and your smart oven will turn on.

The future is now as you can just voice out commands and those gadgets at home will be at your beck and call. Okay, it’s not Jetson level yet but this improvement makes our lives easier. We’ve learned about this since last month when LG announced that its Smart Ecosystem works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Setting up the smart home system is easy with the LG SmartThinQ. This centralized app allows you to manage and control your smart appliances, connect them, and set it up with the Google Assistant. Right on your app, you can check the remaining time of the laundry, preheat the oven, or turn on the aircon before you get home.

Song Dae-hyun, LG Home Appliance & Air Solution President is proud of this improvement. He said, “LG makes it especially easy for consumers to connect and interact with Wi-Fi built into virtually all of its 2017 appliances. Our collaboration with Google is an example of our strategy of Open Partnership, Open Platform, and Open Connectivity.”

Apart from Google, LG has also teamed up with Amazon for the Alexa service. More products and services from other groups will be integrated soon.

SOURCE: LG Newsroom