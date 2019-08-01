When a company files for a patent or trademark, it doesn’t always result in a product that will be released to the general public. But it’s still interesting to know what their future plans may entail. We previously told you about LG filing trademarks for “Folds” and “Arc” and now it looks like they may be adding to that as a listing on the Korean Intellectual Property Office shows that they have also filed trademarks for “LG Rolling”. This may mean they plan to introduce a mobile device with a rolling screen sometime in the future.

In a post on Nashville Chatter, it looks like the LG trademark filing for the “LG Rolling” moniker is classified under Class 9 which means it can be anything from a straightforward mobile phone to an LED display, a monitor, a wearable smartphone, etc. At this point, all we have to go on is conjecture that this has something to do with a rolling display given the name itself and the previous OLED TV with a rollable screen that they showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year.

It’s not actually the first time that we’ve heard of a possible rolling display from LG as past reports were saying that they will be releasing something called The Roll. Last April, they also filed trademarks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for several names like Bi-roll, Double Roll, Dual Roll, E Roll, Signature R, R Screen, R Canvas, Roll Canvas, and Rotolo. Now we don’t know if they’re just throwing us off or they’re experimenting with various names or these may be different designs of the rollable display.

They are also expected to come up with a foldable smartphone, which is probably the more feasible one right now given that both Samsung and Huawei have already announced theirs (even if the actual release has been delayed). LG has also trademarked Flex, Foldi, Duplex, and Bendi and one of those may be the name of the foldable phone expected to be announced later this year or early next year.

LG President and CTO IP Park confirmed last month that they are working on both a foldable and a rollable smartphone. Now as to which one they will announce first, that is the question. How the market responds to Samsung’s and Huawei’s foldable phones, when they do finally come out, will probably determine this as well.