Around the same time last, Cricket Wireless announced a new affordable phone has been added to its lineup. The LG Harmony 3 was introduced by the carrier. This year, it’s no different as Cricket is also showing off a new Android phone from LG. The other South Korean tech giant’s latest budget smartphone offering continues to bring decent mobile performance even below its sub $200 price. The LG Harmony 4 may not be much to those looking for a really powerful device but it’s good enough if you are looking for a backup phone or something to give to your children or teenager.

The LG Harmony 4 is built with performance and style in mind. It feels premium with its metal body. The well-built smartphone also boasts a stylish yet classic, no non-sense design. You may say it’s an ordinary phone but its 6.1 FullVision HD+ display makes it great for watching videos and your favorite TV shows and movies.

The dual rear cameras are good enough with the wide-angle lens included. It runs on an octa-core chipset that can handle basic multitasking. The base model comes with up to 32GB onboard of storage. Store all your music, photos, and videos on the phone and access them anytime.

The LG Harmony 4 is available with a prepaid plan. It comes equipped with a large 6.1-inch HD+ FullVision screen, 13MP with 5MP Dual cameras (narrow and wide-angle lens), 32GB of user storage, octa-core processor, 4G LTE connectivity, and a 3500 mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 10 mobile OS. We’re assuming this can be upgraded to Android 11 once available.

You can only get the Titan color from Cricket Wireless. The price is set at $139. This could be one of LG’s business plans and marketing strategy revealed earlier this year–to continue to introduce affordable phones many people can buy. New and current costumers can take advantage of the LG Harmony 4 and enjoy basic connectivity at a lower price only from Cricket.