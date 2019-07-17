Cricket and LG have been working together to release an exclusive line of phone from the other South Korean tech giant. While Huawei is having issues in the US, LG is free to market the brand in the country. One of the more known phones from LG is the LG Harmony series that was first introduced back in 2017. It’s simply another version of the LG K20. The Harmony 2 followed last year and now it’s time for the third iteration.



The LG Harmony 3 was recently shared online so we can expect an official announcement from either Cricket Wireless or LG. We skipped the LG Harmony 2 but the Harmony 3 phone appears to have a taller screen. It’s almost bezel-less with the smaller chin and forehead.

The phone comes with a decent 5MP selfie camera with front-facing LED flash. There are three buttons on the left. We see a volume rocker and possibly a Google Assistant key.

Looking at the display, the phone appears to come with LG UX 8.0 and 18:9 aspect ratio. We can also expect the same user interface on the LG G8 ThinQ and other 2019 phones. The mobile device may also cost below $200 or maybe go even lower than $100 depending on the data plan you want to avail.

Cricket Wireless is expected to roll out the new Android phone soon with mid-range specs and a budget price. LG Harmony 3 will soon join the LG G8S ThinQ, LG Stylo 5, LG W10 and W30 duo, LG V50 ThinQ, and the LG W10. The phone may run on up to 3GB of RAM.

Other specs are as follows: 5.3-inch LCD screen, 720 x 1280 resolution, Snapdragon 425, processor, microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 128GB), and a battery better than 3000mA. We’re looking at this LG Harmony 3 as a basic phone for your kids and teens or as your secondary device.