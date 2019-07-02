The LG G8 ThinQ selfie camera was first made known to us earlier in February. It was said to arrive with ToF 3D technology which meant the smartphone will be camera-centric. Images surfaced online before the official launch that introduced the Crystal Sound OLED tech. We’ve got our LG G8 ThinQ hands-on where we figured out the phone offers more ways to do the same thing. The LG G8 ThinQ Durability Test and Teardown showed us the Android phone can last.

A new variant is ready as we noted a new LG G8s ThinQ would debut in Taiwan. It really is just another LG G8 version but with features in demand among global market consumers. This means the popular G series is being brought to more consumers in different regions.

Key markets in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East will receive the LG G8S ThinQ with LTE and other premium features. The phone will also have the same Z Camera with Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, options for secure biometric recognition, Hand ID, and Face Unlock. There’s also the touchless command interface known as Air Motion. No need to touch the screen to perform different tasks.

LG G8S ThinQ also offers an improved camera with 137˚ field of view, continuous zoom capability, and triple-lens camera setup. For the selfie addicts, the Portrait and Spotlight features will be very helpful. There’s also a Video Depth Control for a nice bokeh effect on pictures.

To review the specs, the LG G8S ThinQ comes equipped with the following: 6.2-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED, screen, 2248 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, HDR 10, 3.5mm headphone jack and DAC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, 3550mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Technology, IP68 water and dust resistance rating, and MIL-STD 810G compliance. Color options include Mirror White, Mirror Teal, and Mirror Black. No word on pricing and availability but such information will be announced per region.