We don’t know much about LG G6’s cameras and imaging tech but the other South Korean tech giant recently posted a couple of videos that tell us how cool the new Android smartphone will be. The word “cool” may mean different to many people but for us, it’s just impressive–something that goes beyond our expectations. So far, we’re happy with what we’re learning about its design, specs, and features.

When it comes to imaging, we know the LG G6 will come with a high-quality wide-angle camera with 13MP sensor. We’re assuming that is just one of the “other premium design details” LG was referring to in a recent post in its website.

A couple of videos show us some of the things to expect from LG G6:



We’re not sure if it’s really called ‘Square’ but this tells us how easy it will be to just shoot and upload to Instagram. No need to crop and edit your photo because you can quickly capture a square image in a few clicks.

The wide-angle rear lens feature is for real as shown of in the 8-second video above. The LG G6 will let you “capture wider to preserve precious moments accurately”.