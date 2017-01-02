LG’s January security bulletin is already up on the company’s security website, ahead of Google releasing its official security bulletin for Nexus and Pixel devices. The LG security patch contains a total of 81 fixes, including a patch to a potential leak of users’ data on MediaTek devices.

We should note that while LG has already put up the security bulletin on their website, the security patch itself has not been actually released. As such, users won’t be getting any push notifications right now, but we agree that they should be getting those soon. Putting up the monthly security bulletin usually means that LG is ready to roll it out soon.

The security update is going out to the LG G series – which includes the G3, G4, G4 Stylus, G5. The update will also roll out to the LG V10, V20, CK, and G Stylo. Out of the 81 fixes in this update, only 8 are aimed to solve vulnerabilities in LG’s own software. The remaining 73 patches are all related to issues with the Android software.

Google, as mentioned, hasn’t even announced its January security patch yet, but we expect pretty much the same details on the vulnerabilities in Android as with the LG security update. Google Nexus and Pixel device users can only hope that the official Google security bulletin will be announced soon.

SOURCE: LG Security Site