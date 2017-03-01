Apart from SanDisk launching the Extreme microSDHC UHS-I cards, there is also Lexar showing off its 256GB Professional 1000x microSD UHS-II (U3) card. This is a new memory microSD card that is described as high-capacity and is quick and very efficient in capturing, recording, and transfering multimedia content. This one is ideal not only for smartphones and tablets but also for high-end sports camcorders as it can handle big media files from 1080p to 3D and 4k formats. It boasts of high speed performance, thanks to its UHS-II Technology.

The latest professional Lexar memory card features a microSD UHS-II USB 3.0 reader for speedy file transfer–up to 90MB/s of write speed and 150MB/s (1000x) of read speed. According to the people behind the card, it’s best to use with the likes of GoPro camera or a drone because of its numerous multimedia elements. Lexar is known for its flash memory products that the outdoor enthusiasts and active content creators will greatly benefit from.

The microSD card will cost $349.99 when it’s released in the market this first quarter of 2017. The price is for the 256GB version but lower variants will also be ready in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB for much lower costs.

SOURCE: Micron