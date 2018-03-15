One expected evolution of the virtual reality (VR) headset is that it would soon become a standalone device – no longer relying on your smartphone or being tethered to a laptop or PC to give you the VR wonders you so desire. That day will soon arrive with the Lenovo Mirage Solo VR headset, which by its name alone suggests that it is indeed a standalone device. This VR headset is now available for preorder on some websites, and will supposedly ship in mid-May.

To remind you of the Lenovo Mirage Solo, this is a totally different animal from most VR headsets that you know. The Mirage Solo is a standalone VR headset that can power itself – with a Snapdragon 835 processor inside, supported by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. However, Lenovo tells us, the 835’s usual wireless radios are deactivated so you won’t be able to use the LTE connection.

The Lenovo Mirage Solo is Daydream compatible, so Google’s Daydream VR portal might come pre-installed with the device. The Mirage Solo will include its own 3DOF Daydream controller, and has Dual 6DOF tracking cameras, and a QuadHD display – great displays for wonderful VR imagery.

Now, preordering the Mirage Solo will cost you USD$399.99, and the Mirage Solo VR camera can also be had for USD$299.99. The devices will be available by May 11, 2018.

[Updated to reflect the Mirage’s chipset radio settings]