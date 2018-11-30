Lenovo may already have the Motorola as the faster-selling brand but it’s not forgetting its own name and products. The Lenovo Z5 Pro launched earlier this month with a slider camera design so we know the company is still serious with the mobile business. The Moto C, X, and Moto M series may no longer be safe but we can expect more Lenovo phones will still be revealed. The next to roll out is this: the Lenovo Z5S. There is no official announcement yet but some hands-on images have surfaced online.

We don’t see any notch but the smartphone appears bezel-less. We see what appears to be an under screen camera and a small hole in the upper, middle part of the front display.

There is no physical home button but a recent TENAA image post showed a round fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone may have dual cameras but we’re hearing about the possibility of three cameras at the back. Lenovo may be following Huawei in this area.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology noted that upcoming Lenovo Z5s may feature the following: a 6.3-inch screen, 156.7×74.5×7.8mm dimension, and a 3210mAh battery. The phone runs on Android OS but we’re not sure if it will be Oreo or Pie out of the box.

The Lenovo L78071 aka Lenovo Z5S could have an 18:9 display and may be powered by a Snapdragon 675 or the premium Qualcomm SD 8150 processor.

