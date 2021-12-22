The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro was introduced back in September with other products from Lenovo. Earlier this month, the tablet received its first 12L Developer Preview. It’s only now the device is made available in the United States. The tablet is ideal for multimedia activities so we believe it can sell fast in the country. It boasts premium specs starting with the 12.6-inch AMOLED screen plus 2560 x 1600 resolution, deep blacks, and 600 nits of brightness. The tablet also delivers 107% of the NTSC color gamut.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro also comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. For audio, there is the tried-and-tested Dolby Atmos technology and SLS surround sound JBL speakers. The tablet runs on a Snapdragon 870 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 10200mAh battery with 45W quick charging tech.

The tablet works with the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 stylus so you know it’s really a multimedia powerhouse. If you need to do more specific work, you can use a full-sized snap-on keyboard and the integrated trackpad.

Lenovo wants consumers to stay ahead from anywhere. With the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, you can also use it as a secondary screen for your laptop. It works wirelessly as made possible by the Lenovo Project Unity app.

The tablet from Lenovo is great for work, school, gaming, entertainment, and productivity. You can purchase it straight from Lenovo.com. Pricing starts at $629.99. You can also avail of the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro for only $105 per month for six months with promo financing.