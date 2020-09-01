Lenovo isn’t only busy with Motorola phones. It’s been working on new tablets and other smart home products for the mobile market. After the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel gaming phone, the company is now introducing new tablets: the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 with Google Kids Space, and the Google and Alexa variants of the Lenovo Smart Tab M10. These new Android tablets are ready for the whole family that stays at home for work or school.

First in line is the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Android tablet. It’s a premium model ideal for high-quality entertainment. It boasts a large 11.5-inch OLED screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution in HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It comes with four JBL speakers with 2.5cc chambers and Dolby Atmos optimization for premium quality audio. The build is ultra-slim in aluminum-alloy unibody and is also attractive with a dual-tone finish. It’s slim at 6.9mm on all sides (7.7mm thickest).

The tablet runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. It features Microsoft Office apps, hotkeys, and an optional keyboard and pen. It offers face unlock so you can quickly log in. For privacy, it offers background blurring on video calls. It will be €699 ($837) when it’s released in November.

Next is the Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 with Google Kids Space. This is the first tablet that features the new Kids Space program from the tech giant. If you’re running out of things to do to entertain your kids, consider this new Lenovo tablet with Kids Space.

At the moment, only the Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 features the Kids Space. It comes with a 10.1-inch HD TDDI wide-viewing-angle screen plus dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. The TÜV Rheinland eye protection is best for the kids as it helps reduce blue light exposure.

The octa-core processor is enough to give it power and speed. It already comes with Family Link parental controls, Watch and Make tabs, and Play and Read tabs. It will be sold for €159 ($190) beginning this month.

Lenovo is also offering the Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen with Google Assistant and another variant with Alexa Built-in. The two will be sold for €179 ($214) and €199 ($238) in October and November, respectively.