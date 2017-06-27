Lenovo announced a new line of tablets back in February this year at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Now, it seems that two of those tablets – namely the Lenovo Tab 4 8-inch and the Lenovo Tab 4 10.1-inch – are now up for pre-order for those in the market for a new tablet.

Allow us to remind you of the Lenovo Tab 4. For the standard 8-inch and 10.1-inch variants, there will come with HD resolution displays powered by a Snapdragon 425 chipset and 2GB RAM. These specs are pretty standard for midrange devices these days. These will be supplemented by either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage.

Amazon has put these tablets up for pre-order, with the 8-inch variant at USD$130 and the 10.1-inch at USD$180. If you are in the market for new tablets, these might just the most affordable you can get with these specs.

Amazon says that if you pre-order, you should get the devices within “2-5 weeks”. Realistically, that should put the ship date around end of June or first week of July. Check out the pre-order links below.

PRE-ORDER: 8-inch | 10.1-inch