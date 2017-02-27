Tablets may be transforming into more productivity-oriented mobile devices, but some do still prefer their tablets a bit simpler, more single-focused, and, more importantly, more affordable. Lenovo created the Tab 4 series exactly for that purpose and for those kinds of consumers. Made up of an 8-inch and 10-inch model, the Tab 4 tablets offers a multi-purpose entertainment device that can be used by anyone in the family or peer group. But more than that, the Lenovo Tab 4 gets a “Plus” line for a bit more “oomph” and a bit more glass. And if that weren’t enough, Lenovo is also offering add-ons to turn the Tab 4 into a kid’s new toy or a grownup’s school or work partner.

So that’s a total of four Tab 4 models, six if you count the addons. Each one designed to be a portable entertainment center, especially with Dolby Atmos speakers inside. Each is also designed to support multiple users with their own personal preferences, logins, and social network accounts.

At the lowest end of the line you have the Lenovo Tab 4 8. Powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and 2 GB of RAM, this 8-inch tablet is designed to give offer ultimate mobility at only 310 g (0.64 lbs). Front-facing dual speakers fine-tuned with Dolby Atmos technology ensure that audio is delivered directly to you and not wasted in other directions.

• Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

• CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 1.4 GHz quad-core

• RAM: 2 GB

• Storage: 16 or 32 GB

• Display: 8.0 inches, 1280×800 IPS LCD

• Main Camera: 5 MP Autofocus

• Secondary Camera: 2 MP Fixed Focus

• Battery: 4,850 mAh

• Dimensions: 211 mm x 124 mm x 8.2 mm

• Weight: 310 g

The Lenovo Tab 4 10 packs those same features in a larger form for better viewing comfort, now with a 10.1-inch screen though with the same 1280×800 resolution as the Tab 4 8. Though heavier at 500 g (1.10 lbs), the Tab 4 10 does nearly double the battery size to 7,000 mAh, ensuring you won’t suddenly run out of juice in the middle of your Netflix binge or in the middle of your trip.

• Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

• CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 1.4 GHz quad-core

• RAM: 2 GB

• Storage: 16 or 32 GB

• Display: 10.1 inches, 1280×800 IPS LCD

• Main Camera: 5 MP Autofocus

• Secondary Camera: 2 MP Fixed Focus

• Battery: 7,000 mAh

• Dimensions: 247 mm x 171 mm x 8.3 mm

• Weight: 500 g

The Lenovo Tab 4 Plus duo steps up the game with higher specs and classier designs. Featuring a glass sandwich construction, the tablets are ironically lighters and slimmer than their non-Plus counterparts. In addition to beefier hardware, these tablets also boast of features like a fingerprint scanner for quicker access.

The Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus gets an upgraded 2.0 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and 3 or 4 GB of RAM, depending on the chosen configuration. The 8-inch screen now boasts of a 1920×1200 pixel resolution. And the cameras have been upgraded a notch with an 8 megapixel AF sensor on the back and a 5 megapixel selfie cam on the front.

• Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

• CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 2.0 GHz octa-core

• RAM: 3 or 4 GB

• Storage: 16 or 64 GB

• Display: 8.0 inches, 1920×1200 IPS LCD

• Main Camera: 8 MP Autofocus

• Secondary Camera: 5 MP Fixed Focus

• Battery: 4,850 mAh

• Dimensions: 210 mm x 123 mm x 7.0 mm

• Weight: 300 g

As with the non-Plus series, the Lenovo Tab 10 Plus offers a better and longer-lasting video watching experience with its 10.1-inch screen and 7,000 mAh battery pack. It still has all the bells and whistles of its smaller sibling, so you’re not missing out on anything but the size and pixel density.

• Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

• CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 2.0 GHz octa-core

• RAM: 3 or 4 GB

• Storage: 16 or 64 GB

• Display: 10.1 inches, 1920×1200 IPS LCD

• Main Camera: 8 MP Autofocus

• Secondary Camera: 5 MP Fixed Focus

• Battery: 7,000 mAh

• Dimensions: 247 mm x 173 mm x 7.0 mm

• Weight: 475 g

For parents who prefer a kid-friendlier tablet, they can opt to turn any of the four tablets into a kid-proof version with the Kids Pack addon. This adds a shock-resistant case, two scratch-protective 3M stickers, and a blue light filter to protect the young ones’ eyes. On the software side, the Kids Pack adds a Lenovo Kids Account to deliver age-appropriate content and parental controls.

For the more serious users, the Tab 4 10 and Tab 4 10 Plus can be turned into a mobile workstation with the Productivity Pack. This ships with a Bluetooth keyboard case that also doubles as a stand and protective sleeve. When connected, the tablet’s interface switches to productivity mode, complete with taskbar and mouse and keyboard support, pretty much like what’s on the Lenovo Yoga Book.

All four tablets, offered in white and black colors, become available in May with the following starting prices:

• Lenovo Tab 4 8 – $109

• Lenovo Tab 4 10 – $149

• Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus – $199

• Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus – $249

While any of the tablets can be turned into a kids’ tablet, only the 10-inch models can get the productivity pack. Dates and prices for the add-ons have yet to be announced.