Earlier this year, Lenovo introduced the Tab 4 family of tablets. Now, the Lenovo Tab 4 8, Tab 4 8 Plus, Tab 4 10, and Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus are now available online through Amazon and B&H Photo. We just sighted the new tablets on this e-retailers with affordable prices. Both size variants of the Lenovo Tab 4, the 8-inch and 10.1-inch versions, are up for purchase on Amazon.

The Lenovo Tab 4 8 with 16GB storage and 1.4GHz quad-core processor costs $127.99. It offers a theater-like multimedia experience as made possible by the HD display with dual-stereo front-facing speakers and Atmos Audio.

For the children, the tablet can be transformed into a kids tablet with the Lenovo Kid’s Pack that includes some fun stickers, a useful blue-light screen filter, and a special shock-resistant bumper. For the whole family, the multi-account feature will come in handy as it makes family sharing easier. The Lenovo Tab 4 10 has almost the same specs and features but with a bigger 10.1-inch screen and slightly pricier at $179.99.

The Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus features some higher specs: 8-inch IPS 10-Point Multi-Touch display, 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, 16B onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion, 2GB RAM, 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core processor, 5MP front-facing camera, 8MP main camera, USB Type-C Port, WiFi, Bluetooth, FM tuner, and a fingerprint sensor. The Android tablet is powered by 7.1 Nougat OS. The item is currently priced at $229.99.

Last but not the least is the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus that has the same specs as the Tab 4 8 Plus but again with a bigger screen. It costs $279.99, only $50 more expensive than the 8-incher.

