Apart from new smartphones and the Motorola brand, Lenovo is working on new convertible tablets. The Yoga Book line has been making heads turn. We knew the device we reviewed a few months ago was just a preview of the future and looks like it’s getting a follow-up in the form of a 12.2-Inch Lenovo Yoga Book now on Amazon. Lenovo didn’t make an official announcement but the unit has just been listed on the top e-commerce site.

The Lenovo Yoga YB-Q501F-GG 12.2″ Tablet is obviously bigger than the 10.1-inch model revealed last year. It’s larger but the specs aren’t as impressive. The company didn’t bump the specs. In fact, it has simpler features, lower specifications, and even a more affordable price. This new Yoga Book is down to $299 (€399) compared to the $499 10.1-inch version.

This new 12.2-inch Lenovo Yoga Book now comes equipped with 2GB RAM, 2.4GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8550 processor, 1280 x 800 resolution display, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 128GB, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, USB 3.0 Type-C port, USB 2.0 port, and 10500mAh battery. The Yoga Book runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and can last up to a maximum of 15 hours.

What’s also good about this Lenovo Yoga Book is that it is splash-proof so it’s safe to bring with you near the pool or the beach. A Windows version is also available but slightly more expensive at $549. You can choose from either the rose gold or dark grey version on Amazon.

VIA: Tablet Monkeys

SOURCE: Amazon