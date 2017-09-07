Lenovo may already have the Motorola brand but the company still hasn’t stopped coming up with its own-branded smartphone. The Lenovo K8 Note was recently launched in India with dual cameras and now it’s getting a quick follow-up in the form of Lenovo K8 Plus that is now listed on Flipkart. The device is still ‘coming soon’ but those interested can already sign up.

Next to join the Lenovo K8 lineup is this K8 Plus. The phone sports a 5.2-inch Full HD screen, 4G VoLTE connectivity, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P25 processor, 32GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB. When it comes to imaging, there is a dual camera system that includes a 13MP and 5MP rear cameras that offer bokeh capture mode. Meanwhile, the front-facing selfie shooter has 8MP megapixels with LED flash. For better selfies, the beauty mode promises a better capture and quality.

The Lenovo K8 Plus boasts a huge 4000mAh battery. The phone can last up to two days without charging under normal mobile use. This phone already has a fingerprint sensor and runs on Android Nougat 7.1.1. Pricing is set at ₹10,999 which is about $172. Available in Venom Black color only.



There’s also the entry-level Lenovo K8 that offers almost the same features. The only difference is that this one doesn’t have dual rear cameras, just a single 13MP and an 8MP front-facing shooter. There is no word on the price yet but expect it to be cheaper than the Lenovo K8 Plus. There will also be a Venom Black version, as well as, a Fine Gold model.

VIA: Flipkart

SOURCE: Lenovo (1),(2)