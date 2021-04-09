Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

A few days ago, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro was leaked and was said to be arriving soon. The day has come and Lenovo is ready with a new Android gaming phone. Officially called as the Legion Phone Duel 2, this one is ideal for the hardcore mobile gamers who enjoy streaming. The phone can last a long time and won’t heat up, thanks to a twin-fan cooling system. The phone boasts a large 6.92-inch AMOLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Legion Phone Duel 2 by Lenovo offers a 2460 x 1080 resolution with 8-bit HDR support, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and 144 Hz refresh rate. Other display details that matter: 111.1-percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, 1300 nits peak, 800 nits standard brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, and HDR10+ certification.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB/16GB/18GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB onboard storage, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, and WiFi. It runs on Android 11 topped by ZUI 12.5.

Legion Phone Duel 2 is an ideal gaming phone with its liquid cooling system. The twin turbo-fans work with a vapor chamber to handle the heat especially during intense gaming sessions. The phone takes advantage of active and passive cooling.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Launch

The fans each feature 29 blades, running at 12,500 rpm and 15,000 rpm (27 dB at 30 cm). It is best to hold horizontally similar to a Nintendo Switch. It comes with eight virtual buttons: four ultrasonic shoulder keys, two in-display force touchpoints, and two rear capacitance screen touchpoints. For a more accurate touch feedback, the device uses a Dual HaptiX dual-X-axis haptic vibration motor system.

When it comes to imaging, the Legion Phone Duel 2 features a 44MP pop-up selfie camera with 84-degree lens placed on one side of the phone. It features virtual avatars, effects generation, real-time overlay, and onboard background removal. The rear camera system includes a 64MP f/1.9 wide angle and 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide. HDR10+ video recording can be done at 4k/30fps. 8k video recording at 24fps is also possible.

An immersive audio experience is delivered by dual front-facing speakers with the help of Dolby Atmos support, 7-magnet drivers, and dual smart amplifiers. For better audio, background noise reduction is possible with the four microphones.

The phone is also powered by a 5500 mAh dual battery system (2750 mAh each). It comes with Dual 90W USB-C charging ports. Price is set at 999 euros ($1,160) in Europe and Asia Pacific for the 16GB/512GB variant. It will be available in China this month and Europe in May. The 12GB/256GB version is less expensive at 799 euros ($950). No word on availability.