A few days ago, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro was leaked and was said to be arriving soon. The day has come and Lenovo is ready with a new Android gaming phone. Officially called as the Legion Phone Duel 2, this one is ideal for the hardcore mobile gamers who enjoy streaming. The phone can last a long time and won’t heat up, thanks to a twin-fan cooling system. The phone boasts a large 6.92-inch AMOLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Legion Phone Duel 2 by Lenovo offers a 2460 x 1080 resolution with 8-bit HDR support, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and 144 Hz refresh rate. Other display details that matter: 111.1-percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, 1300 nits peak, 800 nits standard brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, and HDR10+ certification.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB/16GB/18GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB onboard storage, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, and WiFi. It runs on Android 11 topped by ZUI 12.5.

Legion Phone Duel 2 is an ideal gaming phone with its liquid cooling system. The twin turbo-fans work with a vapor chamber to handle the heat especially during intense gaming sessions. The phone takes advantage of active and passive cooling.

The fans each feature 29 blades, running at 12,500 rpm and 15,000 rpm (27 dB at 30 cm). It is best to hold horizontally similar to a Nintendo Switch. It comes with eight virtual buttons: four ultrasonic shoulder keys, two in-display force touchpoints, and two rear capacitance screen touchpoints. For a more accurate touch feedback, the device uses a Dual HaptiX dual-X-axis haptic vibration motor system.

When it comes to imaging, the Legion Phone Duel 2 features a 44MP pop-up selfie camera with 84-degree lens placed on one side of the phone. It features virtual avatars, effects generation, real-time overlay, and onboard background removal. The rear camera system includes a 64MP f/1.9 wide angle and 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide. HDR10+ video recording can be done at 4k/30fps. 8k video recording at 24fps is also possible.

An immersive audio experience is delivered by dual front-facing speakers with the help of Dolby Atmos support, 7-magnet drivers, and dual smart amplifiers. For better audio, background noise reduction is possible with the four microphones.

The phone is also powered by a 5500 mAh dual battery system (2750 mAh each). It comes with Dual 90W USB-C charging ports. Price is set at 999 euros ($1,160) in Europe and Asia Pacific for the 16GB/512GB variant. It will be available in China this month and Europe in May. The 12GB/256GB version is less expensive at 799 euros ($950). No word on availability.