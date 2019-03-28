Google fans are only waiting for the Pixel 3a XL’s arrival. After several mentions and features, we’re excited to know how the new Pixel 3 variants will be different from the previous Pixel 3 phones. This will simply be an upgraded version of the flagship phones announced last quarter. Both the Pixel 3a and 3A XL will remain as mid-rangers. What was earlier thought to be the Pixel 3 Lite XL will simply be called the Pixel 3a XL. It gets a bit confusing so we’ll have to wait for the official confirmation or announcement.

Live photos have already appeared online and more details are available. Both Android phone will be Google’s latest mid-rangers. We’re certain of that especially after seeing these images.

The Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL are believed to be the “Sargo” and “Bonito” phones. They will arrive with 5.6-inch and 6-inch screens in the United States and other key markets like Europe.

Initial specs we know include a 64GB onboard memory, at least 4GB of RAM, and probably the latest mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Color options include the very basic white and black. There is also the “iris” which could be a mix of blue and violet. You could say it’s purple which is a first for the Pixel series. Price may begin at 450 euros for the Pixel 3a.

VIA: WinFuture