Here’s another round of update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T. The OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 is ready for last year’s flagship series while OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 and 11.0.8.11 are ready for the OnePlus 8T in India and Europe and North America, respectively. The OnePlus 9 series has been receiving a bunch of new features and improvements since late last year and it seems there is no stopping for the Chinese OEM. After Android 11 update started rolling out for the OnePlus 8 last month, the phone is ready for a new one.

OxygenOS 11 Updates

The OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro brings a number of enhancements to the System, Camera, OnePlus Share, and Clock. Most of them are fixes to some minor issues like the alarm clock not ringing as scheduled on workdays, files sent by other third-party devices not received, and the lagging issue on the camera when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS.

As for the OnePlus 8 System, the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen has been optimized. You may also notice better navigation gestures sensitivity even during charging. Several fixes have been made like that failure after changing the customized font, Splash Screen Information Service stops working, and long press to unlock causing a flash screen.

The small probability issues on language in Provision not following the system language, expanded screenshot not working, and the Recorder not meeting expected quality have been fixed as well. Android security patch has been upgraded to 2021.03.

OnePlus 8T in key markets is getting OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 (IN & EU) and OxygenOS 11.0.8.11 (NA). The changelog lists the same fixes and improvements as with the OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 for the OnePlus 8.