The Sony Xperia X Concept Program will be over soon and we’re anticipating new things from the company. The final version of the software update has been released recently. Sony Mobile is proud to announce that security updates for the Xperia X Compact, X, X Performance, and Xperia XZ are now available. This one already includes the latest Android security updates as of May 2017.



This firmware update delivers the May 1 2017 Android security patch plus a number of enhancements for the Xperia X series phones from last year. This is something that we’ve been waiting for to arrive since Sony has always been regular and timely in update releases. The new version is listed as 41.2.A.2.223 coming from the 41.2.A.2.199 software for the Xperia XZ and Xperia X Performance which is already Android 7.1.

Both the Xperia X and Xperia X Compact are getting the 34.2.A.2.69 version from 34.2.A.2.47 but is still based on Android 7.0 Nougat. There’s not much difference though so there’s nothing to worry.

Sony Mobile is expected to roll out more software and firmware updates in the coming weeks because they are already due and since Google is rolling out Android O in a couple of weeks. Just wait for the OTA notification to be sent to your phone and see.

VIA: XPERIA Blog