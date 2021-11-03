It’s true that the Pixel 3 series’ three year support is coming to an end. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones are relatively old and have become older since the Pixel 6 series was announced. Google will still be releasing one last update for the two early next year. Specifically, the last software update will roll out in Q1 2022. It will still get Android 12 as mentioned. The next update may be a security enhancement of a Feature Drop.

The Pixel 3 isn’t getting the November security patch. Instead, a related update will be out in the first quarter of 2022. That should be the last for the Pixel 3 line. It’s not clear though what improvements or changes will be included in the last update.

By then, Android 12 will be widely available. Bug fixes and enhancements may be added to the Pixel 3’s Android 12 OS. We’re crossing our fingers it will get the Dynamic Color and Material You design.

We can also look forward to the Android 12L experience but it’s not guaranteed. Google has started working on Android 12L for unconventional screens so let us wait and see. As for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 XL. The two will get updates until May next year.