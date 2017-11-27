As always, Amazon started Black Friday with great deals on Fire tablets. The shopping weekend is almost over but don’t worry, there’s still Cyber Monday and Amazon is still offering the Fire tablets at discounted prices. Even the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, the 2nd-generation Echo, and the Echo Dot are now offered with price cuts. The 2017 Fire, Fire Kids tablets, Echo devices, and the Fire TV Stick are listed with up to 40% savings. You have until tomorrow, Cyber Monday, to avail of these products with the very low prices.

The Amazon Fire 7 (2017) is now $29.99 from the original $49.99. It has got to be one of the cheapest tablets in the market today. This is the company’s best-selling Fire tablet and the very low price will make it more attractive to the consumers. If you’re looking for a basic Android tablet that can be used for media playback, streaming, email, or social media, we suggest you get this all-new Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa from Amazon.

If you want one with bigger and a higher-resolution display, there’s the Fire HD 8 (2017). From $79.99, it’s now available for only $49.99 and comes with Alexa, an 8-inch HD display, and 16GB onboard storage. You can choose from three color options: Black, Marine Blue, or Punch Red. You can get all three colors in a bundle- Fire HD 8 Variety Pack— that is worth only $129.97.

If you want an even bigger display, there is the Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free. It boasts a 10.1-inch screen, 1080p Full HD display, and a 32GB storage for only $99.99 (from $149.99). The two Kids Editions we know, the Fire 7 Kids and the Fire HD 8 Kids, are now sold for $69.99 and $89.99, respectively.

While you’re at it, you may want to get the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. The streaming media device is now $24.99 (from $39.99). If you’re looking for a smart speaker, consider the new Echo for only $79.99 or the smaller $29.99 Echo Dot. These two are already the 2nd-generation models.

This is your last chance to grab these Fire tablets, Fire TV Stick, and new Echo devices at a super discount. We highly suggest you head on to Amazon right at this moment.

SOURCE: Amazon