Luxury phones still have a market. Don’t think that since OEMs are working on and releasing budget-friendly smartphones, rich people have stopped looking for new and expensive products to spend on. We may never become like the rich and the famous but sometimes we imagine how cool it would be to own something too pricey even if it’s something you don’t really need.

You may never drive a Lamborghini but you can get a Lamborghini-branded phone like the Tonino Lamborghini 88 Tauri DSDA luxury smartphone from three years ago. The Alpha One is the latest phone from Tonino Lamborghini that delixers unmatched luxury and premium specs.

Just like the cars, the new Lamborghini phone is made with liquid metal that is described as “stronger than titanium” which makes it ready for more rugged use. Device is durable yet classy-looking with the fine Italian leather material and golden sttching. Features include the following: 5.5-inch QHD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, dual SIM support, and a 3250 mAh battery. We’re not convinced about the processor because the brand could have used the newest S835 instead.

So let’s talk about the price. The Lamborghini Alpha One costs $2,110 which is way more expensive than the latest premium flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, LG G6, Huawei P10, and the recently announced HTC U11. Lamborghini ALPHA ONE will be available in Russia, South Korea, UAE, China, and the United Kingdom.

VIA: Hi-Tech Mail.ru

